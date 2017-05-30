by Stan Ernst

Like Glen Campbell, I’m a Rhinestone Cowboy “getting cards and letters from people I don’t even know and offers comin’ over the phone.” I can’t credibly claim that anybody who reads OOS is a fan, since they usually question my contributions to the sustainability of the human race. Some recommend that I hop a southbound freight, become a lion tamer or take up bomb defusal. I have no delusions about my journalistic skills and therefore harbor no ill-will towards my erudite detractors. However, I can’t help but wonder if my critics are jealous that I’ve been allowed to pilfer beer money from McClary Publishing, Inc. lo these many years. I believe they’re jealous that they didn’t think of this scam first. Following are a few recent subscriber digs.

Dear Stan, why is it that you never moved more than three feet from the kitchen door at Tap Room Customer Appreciation Day? Signed Robin Banks, Raquette Lake

I was hungry, Robin. Besides I enjoy observing that magnificent Tap Room crew at work; they’re a well-oiled machine. My favorite wild game creations this spring were the mussels in herby white wine broth, charcoal grilled venison/pork butt burgers, deep fried crappie fillets, marinated turkey breast, bacon wrapped scallops and both regional clam chowders. Standing by the door ensured that I had first crack at each tasty offering as they materialized from the scullery. If there’s a cooler spring venue and more fun time in the ADK than Tap Room Customer Appreciation Day I’m not aware of it.

Dear Stan, why is it you were never more than a few feet from a food station at the Seventh Lake House’s annual Fire and Spice extravaganza the day after Tap Room Customer Appreciation Day? Signed, Bill Meelater, Inlet

I was hungry, Bill. In reality I didn’t wanna come down from my Tap Room high, so it was imperative that I attend Fire and Spice. Jeff lorded over his minions with Polly atop his head, the competing cooks presented their award worthy dishes and ice cold beer and margaritas flowed like Buttermilk Falls. The House was rampant with luminaries, many of whom haunted the Tap Room the previous day. I said hello to Chris, Big Al, Kyle, Sombrero Jane and Johnny B. Goode. Paul and Julie brought their walrus and much to my surprise Mr. Hughes hid in Dylan’s shoes wearing his disguise. Someone opened a closet door and out stepped Joe Bolton and John Christy playing guitars like a-ringin’ a bell and lookin’ like they should. You see, Bill, you can’t please everyone, so you gotta please yourself. It was a Garden Party Ricky Nelson would appreciate if he wasn’t dead.

Dear Stan, why were you in The Ern eating a Legendary Larry Burger? Signed, Lotta Mullarkey, Eagle Bay

I was hungry, Lotta. I needed my Legendary Larry Burger fix with cheddar cheese, sauteed onions and hot peppers. The hot peppers require a couple of icy Yuenglings to sooth the palate. I also wanted to bet The Ern’s resident Pittsburg Penguins fanatic with the Gaelic given name a million dollars that the Washington Capitals would win game six of their Stanley Cup semi-finals series that night. I also bet that Pens crybaby, Cindy Crosby, would snivel at least three times during the game. Incredibly the Caps won game six so my favorite Penguins fan owes me a million dollars. (Cindy tripped over his skates and crashed headfirst into the boards; he cried big time.) True to form the Caps wimped-out in game seven and are playing golf while Cindy moved on to the next round. Cindy schmindy; Linda made me the best Number One ADK Legendary Larry Burger I ever had. (Your last LLB is always the best until the next one.)

Dear Stan, did you accomplish anything notable on your spring foray into the Big Woods? Signed, Rusty Nickels, Old Forge

Hey Russ, just inhabiting the Big Woods is a worthwhile endeavor. I vacuumed booku dead flies and ladybugs, immersed the family dock in Sixth Lake, gassed the Whaler, watched North Carolina Tom cut up a fallen maple in our front yard and ate French toast swimming in Thor Riehle’s 2017 Grade AAA maple syrup. Watching others toil makes me hungry. Meanwhile, Deb hung back in Falls Church cursing black fly season.

I met Pierre and Wendy at the reinvented Toboggan Inn in Eagle Bay to sample their Friday fish fry. I’m glad we had reservations because the joint was jumpin’. I met Mike and Victoria Beck and perused their promising menu. Their Panko-crusted fried haddock, New England clam chowder and service were excellent. Awesome; another terrific dining option close to home. I talked to my friend Red Dog Paul the following day at the FastTrack gas pump and conveniently forgot to mention that I tried somebody else’s Friday fish fry. I know he’ll forgive me because he realizes that my job entails endlessly eating everything everywhere. Catch ya next time Paul.

Stan, what were you doing skulking around Dior’s deli counter recently? Signed, Douglass Fir, Thendara

I was hungry, Doug, so I stopped in for a Barkeater/onion roll for lunch and a petite Delmonico steak, baking potato and canned Popeye spinach for dinner. For the uninformed the Barkeater is thin sliced roast beef, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickle, cheese and creamy horseradish sauce. It’s good for you; makes you big and strong!

Dear Stan, what’s the point of this self-indulgent schmoozing? Signed, Eileen Sideways, Stillwater

The point is, Eileen, that the world keeps spinning even as our nation endures a Chief Executive with the mental acuity of a ten-year old and a woeful understanding of history, geography, national security and the rule of law. Regardless, Americans continue to go about their daily lives enjoying the unalienable right to life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness and Tap Room Customer Appreciations Day. Harry Truman reminds me, “You want a friend in Washington; get a dog.” Woof, woof, slurp, slurp; don’t kiss Black Tooth. (Soupy Sales, 1964)