Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY-21) has announced the 2017 Congressional Art Competition for New York’s 21st district. The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students in the 21st District.

“The Congressional Art Competition is an incredible opportunity for the gifted students of our district to showcase their talents,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Each year my offices receive dozens of amazing pieces for this competition and I look forward to seeing the submissions from students across the district. The winner of the competition will have the honor of having their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for an entire year for visitors from around the world to see.”

Artwork entered in the contest must be original in execution, may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, 4 inches in depth and cannot weigh more than 15 pounds. The artwork may be: Paintings – including oil, acrylics and watercolor; Drawings – including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers; Collage (must be 2 dimensional); Prints – including lithographs, silkscreen and block prints; Mixed Media – use of two or more mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor; Computer Generated Art; and Photography.

Art submissions along with a Congressional release form must be submitted to one of Congresswoman Stefanik’s district office locations no later than April 28. The Congressional release form can be found here and more information about the competition’s rules and guidelines is posted here.