Photo submitted Left: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY-21) was sworn in to her second term representing New York’s 21st District in the United States Congress on Jan. 4.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to continue fighting on behalf of our great district,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Over the next two years, I look forward to working in Congress on bipartisan solutions that will help families across the North Country. This new Congress and Administration brings important new opportunities to get our economy growing, rebuild our national defense, and grow opportunities for all Americans. I look forward to working hard on your behalf and I thank you for the opportunity to serve.”