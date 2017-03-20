Attention homeowners and landowners, you only have until March 30 to place your order during the Herkimer County Soil and Water Conservation District’s (SWCD) annual Tree and Shrub sale. Grown by private commercial nurseries, these plants provide an economical source of conservation landscaping materials, windbreaks and quantities for reforesting.

This year’s program offers five varieties of three year old bare root evergreen seedlings, including, balsam fir, Colorado blue spruce, white fir, Scotch pine, Douglas fir and six different bare root evergreen transplant species: Canadian hemlock, Colorado blue spruce, Norway spruce, Fraser Fir, white cedar, white pine and white spruce. Transplants have a superior root system, branching is noticeable and the main stem is much more solid.

Deciduous plants, plants that shed their leaves annually at the approach of a season of cold or drought, are available in black cherry, black walnut, white birch, white oak and sugar maple.

Also available are northern high bush blueberries, blue crop and blue jay varieties and three varieties of wildlife shrubs, American elderberry, butterfly bush and old fashion lilac. These plants are available in packets of 10.

Wildflower seeds, Amish made bluebird nesting boxes, barley straw and a wide array of planting accessories, including bagged compost, tree shelters, tree mats, organic deer repellent, and fertilizer tablets are also available.

For more information, including a tree and shrub order form and complete descriptions of all items, call (315) 866-2520, Ext. 5 or visit our website at herkimercountyswcd.com. Note: You do not have to be a Herkimer County resident to place an order.