A Town of Webb Historical Association will host a presentation, Stillwater Fire Tower: the Unheralded Historic Site in the Town of Webb at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, at the Big Moose Community Chapel.

Jim Fox, Stillwater resident and organizer of the 2015 Friends of Stillwater Fire Tower, will speak about the history of the tower(s), the 1882 benchmark and the tower restoration project. Previous attempts to restore the tower stalled in 2009, but the renewed 2015 effort brought the overhaul to completion.

The Stillwater tower is one of five towers that were located within the Town of Webb. The presentation is free.

For more information call the Goodsell Museum at (315) 369-3838, visit the Goodsell Museum Facebook page, or online at www.webbhistory.org.