Stillwater Fire Tower is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Service.All this happened because Steven Engelhart, of Adirondack Architectural Heritage (AARCH), and Emilie Gould, of NYS Office of Historic Preservation, and Matt Nowak, from Lowville DEC, Lyme Timber the landowner, and Jim Fox, all fed information (landowner permission, photos and measurements of the steel eyebolts, before and after tower and cab photos, DEC archives photos of surveyor notebook, 1908 newspaper articles, historic drawings and maps, etc.) to Gould, who pulled it all together, added tons of historic documentation about the area, and submitted two separate applications to the State and National Historic Registries.In case you haven’t hiked up lately, the trail has been improved. With oversight from the DEC and the Lyme Timber land manager, the Adirondack Mountain Club’s Pro Trail Crew have filled mud holes, smoothed hummocks, built drytreads, constructed waterbars for drainage away from the trail, and re-routed the trail in places where the trail was washed out or competes with the ATV trail. The upper part of the trail that is on private land is shared with the hunting club that leases the property from Lyme Timber.In September, Harry Peck, FSFTs co-chair, accepted the AARCH 2017 Award for Architectural Preservation from Executive Director Steven Engelhart. Harry’s wife Anna, Cathy Percy and Sandi Payne represented Stillwater and shared in the pride of the group’s work with Harry.The group has had a really successful trial run with volunteer Summit Stewards on weekends over the summer. Over 30 volunteers were up at the tower giving out Stillwater Fire Tower stickers, and handing our “I climbed Stillwater Fire Tower” cards to the kids, just like observers did fifty years ago.During hunting season, the trail and tower are closed starting Oct. 10, and reopen on Dec. 21.