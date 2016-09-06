By CATHY BOWSHERExpress StaffVisitors can take a peek at the new point marker that will be imbedded in the rock at Stillwater Mountain at 2 p.m. on Sept. 12, at the Stillwater Reservoir in Herkimer County. The public is invited.The new marker will replace the 1882 brass point marker that was stolen from the site and then recovered in 2013 from a yard in New Jersey. The recovered marker can be viewed at the Colvin Crew museum at Wanakena.The location of the new Verplanck Colvin’s Station 77 Marker is to be set at the historic key triangulation point of surveyor Verplanck Colvin, whose findings led to the creation of the Adirondack Park in the 1870-80s. Vintage photographs, and a map of Colvin’s survey of the Adirondacks can be found at the Goodsell Museum, in Old Forge.This event is sponsored by the Colvin Crew headquarters at the NYS Ranger School at Wanakena, DEC Lowville office, Real Property Division surveyors from Region Six and Herkimer, and Friends of Stillwater Fire Tower.