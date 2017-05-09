Mountainman’s John Nemjo and his crew, (four and two legged) having been working since there was snow on the ground to get ready for this year’s Paddlefest. Paddlefest will take place on the Old Forge Lakefront from Friday, May 19, to Sunday, May 21. Paddlefest is one of the biggest try it before you buy it paddlesports events in the Northeast.

–M. Lisa Monroe