Toddler Story Time and Winter Story Hour will be held at the Old Forge Library on Fridays from Jan. 20 through Feb. 24. These free programs are a great way to acquaint your child with the library as they enjoy activities and interact with other children their age.

Toddler Story Time will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and is open to toddlers ages one to two and a parent or caregiver. Participants will listen to stories, enjoy puppets, interact with other children and have some toy time. Registration is not required and walk-ins are welcome. This program is funded by the Town of Webb Recreation Program.

Winter Story Hour is for pre-school children ages 3, 4, and 5 plus years and will be held from 11 a.m. till noon. Registration is required. The hour of stories and creative play will be led by Library Director Isabella Worthen, Louisette Lecours and Beverly Meeker. Parents are asked to provide a group snack or drink for one session. Please stop at the library desk or call (315) 369-6008 by Thursday, Jan. 19 before 8 p.m. to register your child for Winter Story Hour.