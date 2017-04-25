Toddler Story Time and Spring Story Hour will be held at the Old Forge Library on Fridays from May 5 through June 9.

Toddler Story Time will meet from 10-10:30 a.m. Led by Jackie Englert, toddlers ages 1-2 and a parent or caregiver will listen to stories, enjoy puppets, learn finger plays and have some toy time. Registration is appreciated by calling the library at (315) 369-6008 but walk-ins are welcome to this program. It is funded by the Town of Webb Recreation Program.

Spring Story Hour, for preschoolers age 3, 4 and 5+ years old, will be held from 11 a.m. until noon. The hour of stories and creative play will be led by Library Director Isabella Worthen, Louisette Lecours and Fern Bick. Parents are asked to provide a group snack or drink for one session. Registration is required for this program. Call the library at (315) 369-6008 to register by Thursday, May 4, before 8 p.m.