Photo submitted

The women of Triskele will perform Irish music at View.

Celtic band, Triskele will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at View in Old Forge.

This two-set concert will take place in Gould Hall. Triskele, pronounced Tris-Kay-lee, is an all-female Celtic band based out of Albany. They are known for their stunning harmonies, melodic grasp of the Gaelic language, and their Irish wit. These ladies perform traditional, original, and modern Celtic/Irish music. The band not only revitalizes the Gaelic language, but weaves history and traditions about growing up in Ireland into their music, lending a deeper significance to the aural history.

Triskele has won audiences over through their unique, clear harmonies and have gained fans and supporters with their ability to keep their songs traditional yet fresh. Triskele instrumentation includes 12-string and 6-string guitars, mandolin, bodhran, flute, whistles, and various percussion instruments.

Soon to be a featured act in the Great American Irish Festival 2017, Triskele will be making their debut performance at View Arts and then gracing the stage with other notable Celtic bands such as Enter the Haggis and Eileen Ivers Band at the festival.

To learn more about View programming, visit ViewArts.org, or call (315) 369-6411. Tickets for this performance at $15 for View members or $20 for non-members.