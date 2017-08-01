Photo submitted

Tyler Rudolph, Ryan Johnston, Natalie Brownsell, Emily Rudolph.

Four Town of Webb Senior Band students traveled to Central Valley School District to participate in the New York State School Music Association solo festival for Levels 5 and 6. Each student had to memorize all 15 major scales, prepare a solo, and then complete sight reading for an adjudicator. Ninth graders Emily Rudolph and Natalie Brownsell attended, along with 11th graders Tyler Rudolph and Ryan Johnston; all students of Emily Herrmann.

Ryan Johnston performed two All State Level 6 solos, which is the highest possible level a student can perform. He scored a perfect score (100 out of 100 possible points) on his Multiple Percussion solo and a 98 on his Snare Drum solo. Congratulations to Ryan and all the students that attended!