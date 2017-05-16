Photo submitted

Seventeen Town of Webb School band students, pictured above, traveled to Westmoreland Middle School to participate in the New York State School Music Association Solo Festival in Levels 1-4 on April 28 and 29. Each student had to memorize between 3-7 major scales, prepare a solo, and then complete sight reading for an adjudicator. The students that attended were from grades 5-9 and all are students of Emily Herrmann. Solo Festival for the more advanced students (Levels 5 and 6) will take place on May 20. Students that attended were: Jacob Bolton, Sarah Beck, Haili Staples, Dawson Dunn, Chelsea Clark, Logan Hodge, Kerissa Dunn, Malackai Cameron, Macie Eisenhart, Dominic Aliasso, Jennifer Rundell, Ryan Madtes, Cole Tormey, Kyle Johnston, Dylan Burns, Charles Robinson, and Alivia Hopsicker.