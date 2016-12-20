Photo submitted

Inlet Common School Students prepare to sing to the Young at Heart Seniors at the Inlet Town Hall.

By CATHY BOWSHER

Express staff

The Senior Room located at the Inlet Town Hall was full of musical merriment when students from the Inlet Common School shared some holiday spirit with the Young at Heart Seniors, a group of friends that get together every so often.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, after their potluck luncheon, the seniors sat back for a private concert from some friendly, smiling faces.

kindergartners through sixth grade sang seven to eight songs that were related to the spirit of Christmas for the seniors, “Every year we prepare for this, the kids understand that it is a gift to the community,” said Lorrie Fay, Inlet Common School music teacher. To everyone’s delight, the presentation was a heart warming experience for the young and old, “It went very well and the seniors were very appreciative,” said Fay.

After the short concert, milk and cookies were served to the students before they loaded the bus, a treat for job well done.