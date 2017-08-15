The Summer Concert Series, held on the Old Forge Lakefront on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m., will feature The Gwen Tracy Band on Aug. 20.

Fifth generation Adirondack resident Gwen Tracy sings a blend of blues and folk music and has been performing in the region since 2000. She performs as a solo act and also with a variety of other musicians. In 2004, along with her friend John Kribs, she formed the blues-rock band Delia. Gwen and her dad, Jim, often play as an acoustic duo. Her latest endeavor is a four piece acoustic band that includes Gwen, Jim, mom Bonnie and her husband Chris Duess.

Everyone is welcome for this free concert and all should bring a chair or a blanket.

This concert is sponsored by the Central Adirondack Association.