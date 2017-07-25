by Stan Ernst

I believe it’s fair to say that our ADK summer so far has been fall. Cool temps and barrels of rain. Since we moved back to Inlet 24/7, there haven’t been enough sunny days to launch the arc, a.k.a. the Whaler. She’d just sit at her Sixth Lake mooring with the bilge pump running nonstop until the battery died and she became a submarine. The rain’s been great for stream fishing for brookies, however. Streams are at optimum levels and brookies are in mid-September feeding mode. The females are full of eggs and seemingly anxious for the spawn. Abundant riparian black flies, mosquitoes and deer flies are keeping the trout well fed and we anglers in need of daily transfusions.

Last summer was so hot and dry that trout lay transfixed gasping for oxygen in diminished pools with their bellies scraping bottom and dorsal fins browning in the sun. Pierre and I respectfully left them alone. During this monsoonal summer Deb will once again enjoy her brookies swimming in bacon grease over the campfire.

Deb and I decided that we’d stave off global warming and install central air conditioning in Camp Moosemaple. We contracted Construction Effects (Sean Manzi) to upgrade our ancient oil furnace and add central A/C. Pat Perkins came up from Old Forge to make the final connections and we’re now sleeping comfortably in a meat locker. Currently it’s not a matter of beating the heat as much as beating the humidity; the woods are dripping wet. You may call us wimps but when you get all “hot town, summer in the city, back of your neck getting dirty and gritty;” don’t come knocking on our door. We’ll be napping under wool blankets.

We’ve been swimming in Seventh Lake exactly four times as of this writing. The first time we got brain freeze from the 65 degree water. Its invigorating wet wading for trout in cold water, but once your head goes under it’s a different story. Lake water is now above seventy degrees and as the venerable ADK adage goes, “The water feels great once you get in.” Don’t wade in gingerly; dive to survive. From here on out we’ll be at the beach whenever the sun burns through the nimbostrati.

We got our seafood fix at Frankie’s the other night. Perfectly sauteed clams, shrimp, scallops, calamari and mussels! Oh my! My shellfish floated blissfully in an intertidal pool of delicate marinara. Deb and Maryland Wendy ate Legendary Larry Burgers at the Ern after hiking around Moss Lake one sultry day. Warm weather hiking’s strenuous work requiring massive calorie replenishment; a Legendary Larry Burger does the trick. We had a Michigan sauce wiener roast with Thor and Katia. For the uninitiated, iconic Plattsburg Michigan sauce contains things like finely mashed ground beef, tomato sauce, garlic powder, chili powder, dry onion, cumin, black pepper, hot sauce and ketchup. Every clan has their own recipe. The raw mashed burger is simmered in the sauce for two hours until cooked and blended. Then one nestles a cooked wiener inside a top loading bun, spoons on chopped sweet onion, a heaping layer of Michigan sauce and tops it all with a squiggle of French’s yellow mustard. Rookies add a sprinkle of shredded sharp cheddar cheese. Dogs without Michigan sauce are so bourgeois.

On the Fourth of July, Pierre, ADK Wendy, Deb and I headed to Raquette Lake for the fireworks. No traffic jams in Raquette; and there is the Tap Room. When the faux bombs began bursting in air, Deb and Wendy scrambled to the waterfront to enjoy the spectacular display. Pierre and I hunkered down inside the Tap Room to toast Independence Day in peace. By the time we finished saluting our intrepid rebel brethren the bombardment had subsided.

Our fearless women returned to the Tap Room exclaiming that the patriots had expelled the Redcoats for the 241st year in a row; God Save Theresa May. Surging through the screen door behind Deb and Wendy were thirty thirsty camp counselors who had crossed Raquette Lake to escape their camper kids and enjoy the pyrotechnics. What was once a serene bunker occupied only by Pierre, Jesse, John and me, was now packed to the rafters with a crowd of jubilant young Americans intent on sharing a good time. At eleven o’clock the counselors vanish as one back to their respective camps. It was as if a navy liberty boat had showed up and hauled them all away. And at eleven o’clock I turned into a pumpkin.

This morning we were hit with a string of ferocious thunderstorms that ended up lasting all day. I observed a vertical lightning bolt strike Fawn Mountain as I ate breakfast. It hung in the air for a full second. Something or somebody below got torched. Then we took two close shots which rang our phones and crackled our electrical outlets. During that barrage an electrical surge took out our DirecTV receiver and DVD/VCR combo; somehow the TV survived. You probably know that DVD/VCR combos are nearly extinct. We low tech dinosaurs are being eradicated by Silicon Valley technocrats; they stream movies on their smartphones. DirecTV dispatched us a brand new reconditioned satellite receiver overnight. The receiver was overhauled by six year old Cheng Mai in Xinjaing Province. Cheng will be majoring in Bioengineering at UCLA in September.

I don’t care who you are or who I am. You gotta be ecstatic to be in the ADK in summertime. You sure as hell don’t wanna be inside the Washington, DC Beltway where we spend time. Metro DC recently experienced a week of one hundred degree plus heat index days. DC summers are so humid that you can’t sweat. If you venture outside, you wilt like fresh spinach in a hot frying pan. I’ll take the ADK any day. Now that we have central air, bring on global warming. I’m all about Pina coladas, fly fishing for tarpon in Seventh Lake, short walks on the beach and “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles. Yo, what’s that peculiar yellow orb; “Here comes the sun, and I say it’s all right.”