by Joan HerrmannWhereiwander… The meadow this time of year, from early morning into the night, is full of activities. Even before the sunrises I can hear bird sounds and movements. Insects buzz and hum or whir and chirr throughout the day and into the dusk. At night I can see firefly lights twinkling all over the meadow and it still excites the child in me. I imagine most of you had a jar of fireflies in your bedroom at night, at one time or another. And if you never did, well you are never too old to let the “little child” within you enjoy that experience. It is also exciting to share this experience with children or grandchildren too.Loud and large are two descriptive words for cicadas. The males are crooning their courtship song by contracting abdominal muscles continually to create their “love call” for the females. The adult cicadas are rarely seen because they live in the upper canopy. However, we may find evidence of them when we find a shed skin clinging to a tree trunk. As with all insects they begin life as an egg. After hatching the nymph (the immature form which resembles the adult in miniature) falls to the ground and borrows into the soil. It may burrow as deep as eight feet, where it creates a chamber and will feed off the xylem sap of tree roots. The female has a “saw-edged” ovipositor and after mating, she cuts a slit into the bark of a twig and deposits her eggs. The trees of preference are oak, willow, ash, maple. Some cicadas known as periodic cicadas may take between thirteen to seventeen years to emerge. The ones that we are hearing are most likely the “dog-day” cicadas (Tibicen canicularis) which emerge within two to five years. The broods overlap so that adults emerge every year. I have heard them referred to as locust, but that is a different genus which includes crickets and grasshoppers, but not cicadas. I have learned that the Iroquois harvested the cicadas for food and in China the cicada are deep fried and eaten. The exuviae (shed skin) is also used in some Chinese medicines. The cicadas do not bite or sting. They use their sucking mouthparts to suck plant sap. They have numerous predators and provide food for birds, amphibians, fish, reptiles and mammals as adults and as nymphs they are a food source for moles.Another insect that can be seen in the meadow now is one that most gardeners dread seeing. The Japanese beetles (Popilla japonica) can be seen just about everywhere this time of year. The adults eat more than three hundred species of plants consuming leaves, flowers and fruits. The Japanese beetle is a small beetle; two could fit comfortably on a penny. They have five white tufts along each side of their abdomen. Their head and pronotum (a plate covering part of the thorax) are a coppery-green color and the elytra (the tough harden forewings) are a reddish brown. It has the typical scarab beetle antennae, which resembles Neptune’s trident. Japanese beetles were introduced to New Jersey in the early nineteen hundreds in nursery stock and are now established in southeast Canada and all states east of the Mississippi River. It is believed that the larvae were transported within Japan iris tubers. Despite attempts to control the beetle with pathogens, parasites and predators they manage to keep expanding their range. The adult beetle is most plentiful in June and July, but can still be seen into October. Many people try baiting them with Japanese beetle traps which contain a Japanese beetle pheromone (beetle perfume), however what you are doing is actually inviting them into your yard, as they are attracted by the pheromone. Japanese beetles go through the same metamorphosis as most insects. The four stages are egg, larva, pupa and adult, and for Japanese beetles this process takes about a year. The female can lay between forty and sixty egg in her lifetime. The eggs are laid on the ground, after hatching the larvae (grubs) burrow into the ground where they will begin feeding on roots.By early autumn the adult beetles will be fully grown. Skunks, opossums, raccoons and even some birds may dig in your yard looking for the large white grubs. The grubs will hibernate for the winter and the following year, when the temperatures elevate the grubs will pupate, for about a month, and then the beetles will emerge as an adults.The meadow this time of year also becomes a great place for me to see and photograph many of my favorite insects. Our native Bee balm, Monarda fistulosa, which was given to me from a friend, has now self seeded in the meadow and there are probably several hundred plants. They are blooming now and throughout the day are visited by bees, flies, butterflies, diurnal moths, and hummingbirds. The most frequent of the diurnal (daytime) moths are the Ctenucha moth, snowberry and hummingbird clear- wing moths. Both the snowberry and hummingbird clear-wings may be mistaken for “baby” hummingbirds as they are tiny and seem to be in perpetual motion the same way a ruby-throated hummingbird appears to be in flight.Finding the dragonflies and damselflies that look for food and shelter in the meadow is always a pleasant surprise. Even though we don’t have a stream or pond on our property there are a numerous streams and ponds adjacent to our property and both dragonflies and damselflies are frequent visitors. While walking the mowed paths around and through the meadow I can see green darners, common whitetails, widow skimmers and both autumn and whiteface meadowhawks. Dragonflies are not interested in the flowers in the meadow for nectar or pollen, but their choice foods are readily available because of these wildflowers. Dragonflies are fearsome predators and as adults they capture live prey in midair. Dragonflies are “fussy” eaters and “split out” the wings and legs of its prey, preferring to eat only the head, thorax and abdomen of their victims.Summer offers a plethora of sounds and sights to photograph and listen to, hope to see you on the trails.