The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts will present “Pirates of Penzance” at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Strand Theatre in Old Forge.

The Pirates of Penzance is Gilbert & Sullivan’s hilarious, topsy-turvy tale of a pirate born in a leap year, a major general who pretends to be an orphan, and a showdown with police who would really rather be anywhere else. Featuring some of the greatest music in operetta, including “Ah, Better Far to Live and Die” (the Pirate King’s Song), “Poor Wand’ring One,” and “I am the Very Model of a Modern Major General.”

The cast of world-class singers starring in this semi-staged production include Jordan Schreiner as Frederic, Natalie Polito as Mabel, Jeremiah Johnson as the Pirate King, Beth MacLeod Largent as Ruth, George Cordes as Major General Stanley, and David Neal as the Sergeant of Police. Also featuring Annachristi Cordes as Edith, Kate Mongulla as Kate, and Noah Cordes as Samuel, plus a chorus of pirates, police, and maidens from across the North Country.

Elizabeth Cordes will accompany on piano. Directed by George Cordes. North Country Public Radio is media sponsor for this production.

Tickets for The Pirates of Penzance are $15 for Arts Center members, $20 for non-members, and $8 for children 12 and under. For tickets and cast biographies, go to: adirondackarts.org/alstf.php

For more information on all these productions, directions to all performance venues, and to buy tickets, go to adirondackarts.org.

The Adirondack Lakes Summer Theatre Festival is supported by a generous grant from the New York State Council on the Arts. The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts is located at 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake. For more on other performances, events, and classes, go to adirondackarts.org, or call the Arts Center at (518) 352-7715.