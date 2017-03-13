By AMANDA DESHAW

For the Express

MAC’s Safe Ride which provides the extremely important service of getting people home safe after a night of fun, is currently holding its top fundraising event: a 50/50 raffle. Tickets are available already currently at Old Forge Fitness, The Back Door and Van Auken’s Inne.

Tickets will also be available for purchase during the St. Patrick’s Day parade and afterward, so be sure to bring some extra cash with you to support a cause that provides such a great service for the community. Ticket sale locations during the parade are Tony Harper’s, TOW Bar and the fire hall. Be on the lookout for volunteers walking the parade route selling as well. Ticket prices are $1 each, six for $5, 14 for $10 or arm’s length (approximately 32) for $20. The winner will be drawn and announced after all the day’s events at the fire hall. The winner does not need to be present to win.

According to Beth Tickner, a volunteer at MAC’s, “It is the biggest fundraiser of the year and this year is even more important as we have recently purchased a new 15 passenger van, and though we acquired a grant, our funds are low because the grant did not cover the full cost of the van as well as paying for navigators and drivers.”

Last year’s take home for the winner of the 50/50 raffle was $1,125. Purchasing tickets this year will go along way in making sure that such an important service can continue to keep our community safe and fun.

The MAC van will be running Fridays and Saturdays until April 1 then will resume service starting in May-June just weekend nights. Starting in July they will continue with their seven nights a week schedule. If you are interested in becoming a driver or navigator for the MAC van please contact Gisele Kress (315) 369-5383.

As a friendly reminder, the MAC’s van will be running the night of the St. Paddy’s Day parade and Tickner encourages the community to use the service if they need it, call (315) 369-8121.