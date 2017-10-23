“A Question of Survival,” a presentation by author Gene Lalonde, will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the Old Forge Library, 220 Crosby Blvd.Lalonde will offer insight on the types of emergencies that may be encountered in one’s lifetime and suggestions on how to prepare for and survive them. Potential emergencies related to winter weather and travel, and also the loss of the electric grid will be discussed. Additional topics include how to prepare for and survive emergencies, items to have on hand for such events, food storage and preservation, water collection and purification, medical concerns, as well as coping with any civil unrest associated with emergencies.The author is a survivalist and retired pilot with a background in electronics. He currently lives off-grid in northern New York and is the author of “A Question of Survival.” While this book is fiction and meant to be entertaining, it also has some educational value for anyone interested in preparing themselves for any of the many potential emergencies that may occur, possibly in the not too distant future. It contains a variety of information on systems and procedures that could mean the difference between living and dying under certain circumstances. Most of this information has been proven and is actually in use today.The program is free and open to the public.