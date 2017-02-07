The Old Forge Library will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with its popular annual Sweetheart Dessert Contest on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Entries will be accepted in four categories: Youth Student, Teen Student, Adult and Master. Desserts will be judged on the following criteria: creativity, presentation, texture and taste. Judges this year are Felicity Davey, Adrianne Taft and Ed Tondryk.

Felicity Davey is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University with a degree in culinary arts and food service management. She recently operated Old Tom Morris Pub & Grill at Thendara Golf Club. She also operated the Adirondack Cafe with partner Nick Bankert at the busy corner for many years. They look forward to re-opening The Knotty Pine this coming summer and continue its long restaurant and catering history.

Adrianne Taft started working in the food industry while still in high school. Originally from West Leyden, she moved to the area full time in 2009 and has worked in many local restaurants. She is currently the general manager of Slickers.

“I hope to open a bakery someday, but until then, I make all the cheesecakes at Slickers!” she said.

Ed Tondryk recently retired from the auto body industry after 32 years and is now a year round resident.

“My Italian mother and grandmother instilled a love of the kitchen in me at a young age and I love baking and cooking. Especially cookies, but all food really! Italians and Polish people really enjoy seeing people eat and enjoy their food. I am really looking forward to the contest, it sounds like a lot of fun,” Ed said.

To enter the contest, create your favorite dessert and bring it to the library from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. that day. A reception will be held at 7 p.m. and the contest winners will be announced at 7:40 p.m. Come and enjoy samples of the delicious entries.