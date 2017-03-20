The Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks is pleased to announce that the Student of the Month for March is Ms. Sydney Payne. Sidney is the daughter of William and Denise Payne of Old Forge and is a senior at Town of Webb Union Free School District in Old Forge.

In 2007, the Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks, with the cooperation of the Town of Webb School, initiated a recognition program for senior students at the school.

Each month from October to April the school administrators will select a Student of the Month. The student selected will receive $50 and with his/her parents be invited to a Kiwanis recognition event to make a brief presentation.