Symphony of Surface Design will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. He will demonstrate his hand-building process using colored clay bodies, including his unique “broomstick” method. He will color the clay using different pigments and oxides. Lunch is provided by View and pre-registration is required. The registration deadline is Sept. 14. Non-member price is $120, while member price is $100. To register, visit ViewArts.org/workshops.

Orchestrating Color will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. Lyons will teach his unique clay printing method, demonstrating how to layer organic pigments and other colors using ceramic decorative techniques. Brushing on colored slips, pouring pigments, using stencils, and various other traditional and non-traditional tools to create texture and other details. The product of this workshop will be a two-dimensional print on paper or canvas. Combining ceramics and printing, he will be showing how to use a clay slab in order to create a 2D monoprint. Lunch is provided by View and pre-registration is required. The registration deadline is Sept. 14. Non-member price is $120, while member price is $100. To register, visit ViewArts.org/workshops.

Mitch attended the University of the Arts in Philadelphia receiving his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphics. Between his Junior/Senior years he was employed as a night watchman at the school. During that summer, in the middle of the night, he taught himself to throw on the potter’s wheel, and became completely immersed in clay. After a couple of years teaching high school he applied and was accepted as a graduate student in Ceramics at Tyler School of Art. It was there that he first got the idea of combining his two interests, printmaking and clay. His Clay Monoprints can be found in many museums, including the Brooklyn Museum of Art, The Delaware Art Museum, and the Noyse Museum, as well as many private and public collections.