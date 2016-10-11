In honor of the critical role that soils plays in our lives, the Remsen Arts Center will celebrate “the living skin of the Earth” by hosting the Symphony of the Soil Forum from 2-6 p.m. on Nov. 19. The celebration will feature an informal poster reception and stage presentations, followed by a screening of the award-winning documentary, “Symphony of the Soil,” followed by a panel discussion with audience participation. The Remsen Arts Center is located at 9627 Main St in Remsen. Admission to the event is free, $5 suggested donation to cover screening costs.

Researchers, scholars, and students are invited to display their work related to soil during the informal poster session. Posters or displays prepared for other meetings are welcome — or if you prefer, you may prepare a new display for this event. If you wish to contribute a poster, exhibit, or host a booth, contact info@remsenartscenter.com or (315) 826-5522 or online at remsenartscenter.com

This event will be of interest to environmentally minded students in all fields of study; to agriculture practitioners; to citizens concerned about water, food, and carbon; to scientists and engineers interested in learning about different perspectives on soil; and to any researchers and practitioners interested in understanding and building connections among the sciences.

Symphony of the Soil is a 104-minute documentary feature film by Deborah Koons Garcia that explores the complexity and mystery of soil. Filmed on four continents and sharing the voices of some of the world’s most esteemed soil scientists, farmers and activists, the film portrays soil as a protagonist of our planetary story. Using a captivating mix of art and science, the film shows that soil is a complex living organism, the foundation of life on earth. Yet most people are soil-blind and “treat soil like dirt.” Through the knowledge and wisdom revealed in this film, we can come to respect, even revere, this miraculous substance, and appreciate that treating the soil right can help solve some of our most pressing environmental problems.