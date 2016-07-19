Come and enjoy a fun family celebration to support the Eskimo Strong movement and Tayler’s Birthday from 5 to 10 p.m. on July 23 at McCauley Mountain.

There will be raffles, auctions, music and lots of food. There is also a mac ‘n cheese cook off. Contact (315) 369-6482 for more info or if you would like to make a donation for the raffle or be in the mac ‘n cheese cook off.

Contact Laurie at (315) 369-6482 for more information or to volunteer, or message the Tayler’s Birthday and Eskimo Strong Facebook page.

Proceeds will benefit Eskimo Strong and Families for Depression Awareness.