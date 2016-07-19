Come and enjoy a fun family celebration to support the Eskimo Strong movement and Tayler’s Birthday from 5 to 10 p.m. on July 23 at McCauley Mountain.
There will be raffles, auctions, music and lots of food. There is also a mac ‘n cheese cook off. Contact (315) 369-6482 for more info or if you would like to make a donation for the raffle or be in the mac ‘n cheese cook off.
Contact Laurie at (315) 369-6482 for more information or to volunteer, or message the Tayler’s Birthday and Eskimo Strong Facebook page.
Proceeds will benefit Eskimo Strong and Families for Depression Awareness.
Tayler’s Birthday will benefit Eskimo Strong
