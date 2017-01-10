Photo submitted – Senator Jim Tedisco was sworn into office Jan. 4 in the NYS Senate Chamber. NYS Court of Appeals Chief Justice Janet DiFiore administered the oath of office. Also pictured holding the bible is Senator Tedisco’s wife, Mary Song Tedisco and his brother Tom Tedisco and Sister-in-law Nancy Tedisco.

Jim Tedisco (R,C,I,REF-Glenville) was officially sworn-in to office on Jan. 4 to serve as the new State Senator for New York’s 49th State Senate District.

He succeeds former Senator Hugh Farley who stepped down last year after 40 years of distinguished service to New York State.

“While my job title has changed and I now have a much bigger district to represent, I’m still going to be the same Jim Tedisco, as outspoken and independent a fighter for my constituents as ever. I will work hard each and every day to not let people down and continue to be a strong voice for the people of the 49th State Senate District who have given me the honor to be their state Senator,” said Tedisco.