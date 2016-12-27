Christmas creations were made at the Inlet Community Church on Friday, Dec. 16. All teen and tweens were invited to join friends for a craft night of Christmas wreath making. Teens and Tweens are a group of friends that get together for a variety of age appropriate planned activities. Facilitator Wende Carr stresses the importance of wholesome and safe fun for the youth of the town to enjoy, “There are too many parties with drinking and drugs, I want to provide viable options for the kids, safe and viable options,” said Wende.

Evening bonfires, craft nights, book groups, hiking trips, Bible study, prayer meetings, sports, and game nights are on the list of possible things to do as a Teens and Tweens participant.

Photos by Cathy Bowsher