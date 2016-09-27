Twenty-eight former employees gathered at the Central Resturant in Glenfield for a reunion on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Those attending were: Ken and Esther Paddock, Bill and Terry Stanton, Florence Sasenbury, Lorene Lallier, Marilyn Fowler, Diana Millick, Sharon Gillett, Karen Earl and Sylvia Zeigler all of Boonville; Dick Myers of Thendara, Linda Parker of Prospect, Joyce Hill and Charlotte Hunziker of Glenfield, Dave and Eva Sessions, Deb Shue and Laurie Rutan all of Port Leyden, Chris Garlock of Lyons Falls, Marietta Virkler of Castorland, Bill and Iva Mae Young, Jeanette Murphy and Carolyn McNeil of Lowville, Doris Grysikiewicz of Montana and Don and Alesia Olney of Woodgate. Jim Ward stopped by to visit and it was good to see him.

The winners of the door prizes were: Chris Garlock and Dick Myers who won clocks, gift cards went to Jeanette Murphy and Iva Mae Young, free diner to Laurie Rutan and centerpieces went to Carolyn McNeil, Bill Young, Lorene Lallier and Don Olney. Doris Grysikiewicz also received a gift card for coming the farthest (Anaconda, Mont.). The 50/50 was won by Deb McConnell from Boonville.

Many thanks to Joyce and her staff at the Central for great food and service. The next reunion will be Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, so mark your calendars.