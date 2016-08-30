Tennessee William’s classic play, The Glass Menagerie, will be performed by the Pendragon Theatre at 7:30 p.m. at View in Old Forge on Monday, Sept. 12.

The play, known as one of the most enduring classics of our time and which catapulted Williams from obscurity to fame, originally premiered in 1944 and continues to move audiences today. Directed by the Pendragon’s Executive Artistic Director, Karen Lordi-Kirkham, the production is a memory play that presents the story of Tom Wingfield and his need to put the ghosts of his past to rest. Drawn from Williams’ life, this play revolves around the fragility of our dreams, the power of our illusions, and the complicated nature of our family connections.

Award winning Actress, Beth Glover, will be returning to the Pendragon stage to play the matriarch Amanda Wingfield, a faded, tragic remnant of Southern gentility who lives in St. Louis with her son, Tom, and her daughter, Laura, played by Pendragon stage veteran, Liv Paulson. Amanda strives to give meaning and direction to her life and the lives of her children. Tom, performed by Miles River Willow, is driven nearly to distraction by his mother and seeks escape in the world of the movies. Laura also lives in her illusions. The crux of the action comes when Tom invites a young man of his acquaintance to dinner with the family. Jim, played by Dylan Duffy, the gentleman caller, is a nice ordinary fellow who is at once pounced upon by Amanda as a possible husband for Laura.

Glass Menagerie is sponsored by Barney and Jaime Baxter.

Advanced sale tickets are recommended. To purchase tickets, for more information, or to register, visit www.ViewArts.org. Those interested in attending can also call (315) 369-6411 extension 201, or email info@viewarts.org.