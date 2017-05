Photo submitted – Kiwanis Key and Builders Club members test the Main Street benches they helped to clean and prepare for use. Pictured are, front row: Reagan Ehrensbeck, Amanda Huber, Katie Huber and Emily Rudolph; middle row: David Ehrensbeck, Tyler Rudolph, Ryan Johnston and Nick Olsen; back row: Key Club Advisor Diane Amos; Kiwanis Main Street Bench Co-Chairs Chris and Dee Kraft.