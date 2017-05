Photo by M. Lisa Monroe

May 6-12 was Nurses Week which is a good opportunity to say thank you to the nurses and staff at the Town of Webb Health Center: Jeanette Berkstresser, Kathy Smith, Karen Otto, Anna Payne, Cynthia Law and Laura Cooper. These hard-working ladies soothe our aches and pains and lend a sympathetic ear to our travails. Nurse Practitioner Law sees us at our worst and does what she can to help and Supervising Nurse Cooper keeps the whole thing on track and running smoothly.