On Saturday, Aug. 13, 24 pontoon boats with 186 passengers left the Old Forge public dock to navigate the Fulton Chain of Lakes on the annual House Tour by Boat. This event is popular with local residents and people from all over New York State. Year after year it is made possible by the House Tour Committee and over 40 volunteers who come together to ensure smooth sailing.

View’s Operations Manager Jim Connerty states, “The House Tour began over 20 years ago and continues due to the dedication and hard work by the committee, volunteers, and boat captains. I don’t know of any other event I work on at View that has as many moving parts and complexity as the House Tour. I want to thank the camp owners, those who donated their boats for the day, the volunteers who captained boats, and the House Tour Committee.”

Although the event takes place on a Saturday in August it takes months of organization and preparation.

If you would like your camp to be part of tour, a boat owner that would like to take part, or would like to be part of the organizing committee? Contact Jim Connerty at (315) 369-6411, 211.