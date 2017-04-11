The Town of Webb School held its annual Spirit Week assembly on April 7, just before the students were let out for a two-week spring break. The event wraps up a week filled with differently themed days, a hallway decorating contest and more. The assembly features a variety of fun competitions for the seventh through 12th grades, with each class dressed in a different color. A team of teachers also compete against the students. Members from each class compete for points in the games, and the winning class is announced at the end. The winners for the best hallway decoration was the seventh grade, and the juniors won the dress up honors. This year’s overall champions were the senior class.

Photos by Haley Josephson