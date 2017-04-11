The Town of Webb School held its annual Spirit Week assembly on April 7, just before the students were let out for a two-week spring break. The event wraps up a week filled with differently themed days, a hallway decorating contest and more. The assembly features a variety of fun competitions for the seventh through 12th grades, with each class dressed in a different color. A team of teachers also compete against the students. Members from each class compete for points in the games, and the winning class is announced at the end. The winners for the best hallway decoration was the seventh grade, and the juniors won the dress up honors. This year’s overall champions were the senior class.
Photos by Haley Josephson
Emily Rudolph blows a balloon up for the balloon tower.
The freshman bring their balloon tower into the gym for judging. They won the balloon tower competition.
Elsa Velone, Anna Eddie and Alana Haehl are pleased with the balloon tower.
Megan DeFilips, Hannah Kane, Trinity Liddle, Brooke Dolan are ready to go.
The juniors, in white, take on the seniors, in basketball.
Josh Kelly takes aim and scores.
Dylan LaPorte has a lot of balls in the air right now.
The ninth grade gets ready to play a mean game of pinball.
Ms. Phinney’s class is here to cheer on the older kids.
TJ Hulser is alway entertaining.
Charlotte Clark pilots her vehicle through the course.
Encouragement is an important part of the games.
A competitor clears the hurdles with room to spare, her form isn’t perfect, but she gets the job done.
Sarah Beck battles Charlotte Clark.
TJ Hulser savors his victory.
Tyler Kearns smiles as he is taken down by teacher Brad Donovan.
The colorful crowd watches as their classes fight for dominance.
Sarah Beck and Rachel Smith tied for arm wrestling champion.
The egg toss starts with the classes close together and they move farther and farther apart with each throw.
Sully Ulrich crouches before he launches his egg across half the gym.
The Eskimos! Shane Hulser cheers his classmates on at this year’s Spirit Week. The kids celebrated with different themed days and fun throughout the week, culminating in the Spirit week assembly on Friday, April 7.