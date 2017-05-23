The newly renamed Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake will open for its 60th season, on Friday, May 26. It promises the most immersive and diverse visitor experience in its six decades.

The massive new state-of-the-art “Life in the Adirondacks” exhibition, interactive Jefferson Project at Lake George, exhibition, new dining options presented by Well Dressed Food, and a pumpkin festival will join the museum’s hallmark fairs, special events, workshops, artisans-in-residence and daily activities that entrench visitors in Adirondack living then and now.

“Life in the Adirondacks”

With a grand opening on Saturday, July 1, “Life in the Adirondacks” will be the most ambitious new exhibition in the museum’s history. Occupying the former Roads and Rails building, the 19,000-square-foot, $8-million interactive experience will serve as every visitor’s starting point. Combining the latest digital technology with real hands-on experiences, it will bring the spirit of adventure and breathtaking natural beauty of the Adirondacks to life. “Life in the Adirondacks” will include:

• A life-sized challenging log-drive activity that gives visitors the opportunity to test their skills at breaking up a virtual log jam.

• A giant walk-on map of the Adirondack Park

• Sitting in a real guide boat, learning to row it, and zipping across an Adirondack lake in a virtual journey

• The story of the Mohawk and Abenaki tribes, explored using a language learning station, video interviews, music, and artifacts

• An area dedicated to the story of mining, complete with a mine-blasting activity that goes “BOOM!” that kids will love.

This melding of real Adirondack artifacts with modern-day technology sets the direction for future additions and upgrades at the Adirondack Experience.

The Jefferson Project Exhibition

A collaboration between Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, IBM Research and The FUND for Lake George, The Jefferson Project at Lake George is dedicated to using technology and science to preserve and protect the Queen of American Lakes. The new exhibition, consisting of a sleek video wall and interactive tower in the Our Adirondack Park gallery, will introduce the Jefferson Project’s large-scale monitoring effort and spotlight its cutting-edge research in the Adirondacks. Visitors will understand this research’s global impact on freshwater ecosystems everywhere, and gain a new level of appreciation for the beauty, complexity and fragility of the beloved lake, and all of the Adirondack Park’s lakes and rivers.

Well Dressed Food at the Lake View Cafe

Perched over serene Blue Mountain Lake, Well Dressed Food at the Lake View Café will be newly operated by regional favorite The Well Dressed Food Company, based in Tupper Lake. With expanded seating, the restaurant will offer a full espresso bar and all-new gourmet menu, including artisan sandwiches and panini, soups and salads, burger and naan flatbread pizzas, as well as breakfast items, snacks, smoothies and a kids’ menu. For the first time, the café will sell a selection of domestic, imported, craft and premium beers; red and white wines; ciders; and hard sodas. Additionally, the Well Dressed Food Kiosk, located near the Visitor Center, will offer a limited menu.

Anne LaBastille’s Cabin and LaBastille Day

For four decades, Anne LaBastille (1933-2011) – prolific author, fierce protector of nature, first female professor in Cornell University’s Department of Natural Resource – lived with her German Shepherds in West of the Wind, her cabin on Twitchell Lake near Old Forge, without plumbing or electricity. Visitors will be able to peer through the windows of the iconic cabin and see the artifacts of her life. A touchscreen will allow visitors to explore the inside of the cabin digitally, learning about her life through the things she left behind. LaBastille’s legacy will be celebrated on LaBastille Day, July 10, with a schedule of special lectures and activities.

Visitors will enjoy the museum’s new exhibitions “Fresh Perspectives: Recent Art Acquisitions,” including a major painting by Levi Wells Prentice, and “Telling Tales: Recent Acquisitions”; returning special exhibition “Feathered Friends: Birder’s Byway”; and permanent exhibitions – “Bull Cottage: Rustic Adirondack Furniture,” “Boats and Boating in the Adirondacks,” “Woods and Waters: Outdoor Recreation in the Adirondacks,” “The Log Hotel: Hotels, Camps and Adirondack Clubs,” “Work in the Woods: Logging the Adirondacks,” “The Buck Lake Club: An Adirondack Hunting Camp” and “The Great Outdoors.”

Signature Adirondack Fairs

At the fourth annual Made in the Adirondacks Fair on July 22, produced in association with the Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA), more than 50 regional vendors will blanket the campus to offer traditional and contemporary arts, crafts, foodstuffs, performances, demonstrations and workshops.

On Sept. 9-10, the 30th Annual Rustic Furniture Fair will draw more than 40 dealers from all over the U.S. to offer unique interpretations of classic and contemporary rustic art, including handcrafted furniture, furnishings and Adirondack paintings, including one-of-a-kind and custom-made pieces. The Sept. 16 Antiques Show and Sale Benefit Preview will feature 50 dealers from across the U.S. offering furniture, historical fine art, rare books, antique sporting goods, militaria, folk art, vintage boats, taxidermy, quilts, Oriental rugs, Indigenous jewelry and crafts, and more. The Antiques Show and Sale Benefit Preview on Sept. 15 will afford the opportunity to browse and shop early while enjoying cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

Special Events

The museum’s annual Veteran Appreciation Day will be held on July 8. Veterans with proof of residency in one the 12 Adirondack counties will enjoy free admission with a guest on this special day devoted to those who have bravely served our country. At the 2017 Benefit Gala and Harold K. Hochschild Award Presentation on the evening of July 29, the museum will honor the Jefferson Project. On Aug. 5, rewind to the ‘50s when the museum first opened for the 60th Anniversary Celebration and Music Fest on Aug. 5, featuring musical acts of every genre, a dance party, costume contest, hula hoop workshop, photo booth, presentations, and more. Visitors can discover life in the wilderness in the 1820s-1840s when the American Mountain Men return Aug. 11-12 to showcase a variety of survival skills. PumpkinPalooza – a brand-new month-long event comprising pumpkin painting, paper lanterns and trick-or-treating – will kick off Oct. 1.

Workshops

Workshops give visitors hands-on experience as well as an Adirondack keepsake. Visitors can craft cherry paddles under the direction of Tremolo Paddles’ Caleb Davis in a one-day Traditional Canoe and Double-Bladed Paddle Making workshop, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on July 6, 16, 21 and 28; Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25; and Aug. 31.

Visitors can create their own Adirondack scene in BreAnne Dale in Thirsty Painter Workshops, 4-7 p.m. on July 10 and 31, and Aug. 14 and 28. Using the museum collection as inspiration, Marilyn McCabe will lead participants through a series of writing exercises calling on imagination, response, memory and play in Word as Eye: Creative Writing in Response to Visual Art on July 15 from 1-4:30 p.m. Louisa Wright will lead visitors in creating decorative Inked Art Tiles for their home or camp on July 17 from 4-7 p.m. Additional workshops include Adult Packbasket Workshop with Shea Carr on July 19 and Aug. 24, Iroquois Pinch Pot Workshop with Natasha Smoke Santiago on Aug. 3, and Painting an Adirondack Landscape with Robert Stump on Aug. 4.

Artisans-in-Residence

The museum’s rich Artisans-in-Residence program gives visitors a window into a range of traditional Adirondack crafts. Allison Warner demonstrates Boat Building of Adirondack guide boats throughout the season. Indigenous artisans are featured every Friday through Monday, June 30-Aug. 28, including Mohawk Pottery and Contemporary Art with Natasha Smoke Santiago, June 30-July 3 and Aug. 4-7; Mohawk Fancy Baskets with Carrie Hill, July 7-10 and 14-17, with Robin Lazore, July 21-24, and with Sheila Ransom, Aug. 11-14; Mohawk Beadwork with Wilma Cook Zumpano, July 28-31; and Abenaki Art and Ceramics with Diane Cubit, Aug. 25-28. Additional artisans are showcased every Tuesday through Thursday, July 4-Aug. 31, including Stone Work with Matthew Gregson, July 11-13; Adirondack Art with Robert Stump, Aug. 1-4; Bamboo Fly Rods with Doug Moody, also Aug. 1-4; and Quilting and Fiber Arts with Northern Needles, Aug. 15-17.

New Nature Walks

Visitors are invited to investigate the beauty of the museum’s sprawling campus with new nature walks. Thematic Campus Explorations With Ed Kanze, naturalist and Adirondack Guide, will be held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on July 6 and 20; Aug. 3, 17 and 3; and Sept. 14 and 28. During Contemplative Walks With Carolee Berg, visitors will learn and practice different ways of walking to relax, reduce stress and stimulate spirituality at 11 a.m. on July 13 and 27, Aug. 10 and 24, and Sept. 7 and 21. Self-Guided Hikes to Minnow Pond, along a three-quarter-mile scenic trail terminating at the 100-acre archetypal Adirondack pond, are available daily July 1-Sept. 15. All dates and time are weather-dependent.

Membership

Adirondack Museum members enjoy a wealth of members-only events and privileges throughout the season, including exclusive previews of the “Life in the Adirondacks” exhibition June 25-30, and Member Appreciation Days on July 15 and Aug. 19. Memberships are available starting at $40 annually. More information is available at www.theadkx.org/join-support/membership-overview/general-membership/.

Schedule and Tickets

The museum will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, including holidays, from May 26 through Oct. 9. It will be closed on Friday, Sept. 15 for the separately ticketed preview of the Antiques Show. It will be open until 7:30 p.m. on Mondays in July and August for Museum Monday Nights, each paired with a Monday Evening Lecture featuring Adirondack experts in a variety of fields.

Daily admission is $20 for adults (18-64); $18 for seniors (65 and over); $12 for youths (6-17) and students with a valid student ID; and free for children five and under, active military personnel and members. All paid admissions are good for a second visit within seven days. Year-round residents of the Adirondack Park are admitted free on the second and fourth Sundays of June, July and August with proof-of-residency. Workshops and certain events require an additional fee.

Dates and times are subject to change; please call (518) 352-7311 prior to visiting to confirm.