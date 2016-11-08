To the community, our friends, family and acquaintances; to everyone far and near, we thank you. Your support of Tom Bolton and his family through this rough time is greatly appreciated. We are in awe from the help we’ve received in the last few weeks–all of the kind words, gestures, and generous donations have been overwhelming. Even just the friendly faces that popped in to say hello have touched us and we couldn’t be more grateful.

Our little community seems so huge when everyone is pulling together to help and words cannot describe how thankful we are for all everyone has done.

Tommy Bolton is a household name and at this time it is easy to see how many lives he’s touched because you are all coming to our support. That’s why we are writing this, to try to convey our thanks even though a mere thank you doesn’t sound adequate with everything that has been done for us, everything this community continues to do for our family.

We cannot express how grateful we are for the generosity and love you all blessed upon us, but also blessed to the community.

Again, we thank you.

The Boltons