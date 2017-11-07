Old Forge Little League received confirmation from The Community Foundation that they were the recipients of an approved grant for $10,000 through the Youth Sports, Wellness & Recreation mini-grant initiative on Aug. 11.

This grant will assist the OF Little League toward completion of their District 9 league playing field allowing them to meet the requirements for both standard and intermediate teams. This field will serve more than 30 youths, ages 8-13, within the Town of Webb, approximately 200 children for the seven teams within the District 9 league (including Boonville, Forestport and Remsen), as well as being fully available to the general public during non-league use.

Phase 1, which is field construction, was completed this summer after several rain delays courtesy of Mother Nature. Phase 2 of the project will include dugouts, bleachers, installation of the new scoreboard, signage, and possible fencing.

Since 1952, The Community Foundation has invested more than $55 million in Oneida and Herkimer counties. The Foundation partners with various local organizations to make investments in core areas of need, including economic development, education, health, and arts and culture. For information about The Foundation, visit www.foundationhoc.org or call (315) 735-8212. For more information locally contact CAP-21 at (315) 369-3353 or [email protected]