By BRITTANY GROW

Express Staff

After serving the Eagle Bay area for many years as a restaurant, the Eagle’s Nest was demolished March 4. The Hartnetts were previous owners and they named the restaurant after themselves. The restaurant changed hands to Midge Daiker who renamed it “Village Pump” then over to Bob and Renee Riorden who changed the name to Eagle’s Nest. Riorden owned the restaurant for a while before it again changed hands.

The owners, the Trumbauer family, decided to keep the name the same. Owning the restaurant for approximately ten years, the Trimbauers updated the kitchen to make it more efficient and better suited to cook for larger amounts of people. The Trumbauers left the business after ten years and though it changed hands one more time, it was only a brief period of time for the new occupants. Since their brief stay, the restaurant has been vacant for two to three years.

On the Eagle’s Nest property there were five motel units, a housekeeping cottage and three cabins. The restaurant itself needed more improvements and upkeep, which is perhaps why the newest owners decided to level the building and start fresh.

Instead of rebuilding a new and improved restaurant for the Eagle Bay area, especially now that the Hard Times Cafe is closed, the owners have decided to build storage units. There is no word as of yet as to when the construction will begin, so stay tuned for an updated report on the new owners and their plans for the property.