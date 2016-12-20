The Old Forge Library has a wish list of books it would like to add to its collection. Members of the community are invited to make a donation to the library throughout the month of December and then choose a title from the wish list. A holiday ornament and the name of the book selection can be added to the Evergreen Tree as a memorial or an honorary gift in someone’s name.

The Wish List includes both children’s and adult’s books, in addition to books for the library’s Adirondack Collection. For more information stop in. or call the library at (315) 369-6008.