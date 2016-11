The Adirondack Express has moved into new offices on Main Street. After renting in the Greensleeves Building for the last six years the Express owns its own building again.

The office is in the maroon building between DiOrio’s Supermarket and the Muffin Patch restaurant. Office hours remain the same, Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop in and see our new digs.

Pictured are editor Lisa Monroe, reporter Cathy Bowsher, advertising executive Deborah Graydon and head of ad layout Gina Greco in front of their new offices.

–M. Lisa Monroe