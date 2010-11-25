I’m continually amazed by the grit and tenacity of the staunch Adirondack local, they’re truly enduring folks. They work hard, play hard, and endure inhospitable winters with a frozen upper lip. Here I sit inside Camp Moosemaple in the midst of a nasty late October nor’easter, peering through the window, anticipating the first snow flakes of winter. I’m envisioning the balmy, Indian summer awaiting me south of the Mason-Dixon Line in grand ole Virginny. Okay, so maybe it’s not so grand inside the Washington Beltway with all those lawyers and politicians, but at least its south of God forsaken Pennsylvania winters. As a cyclical ADK Virginian, I get to enjoy two spring and fall seasons, and usually, no genuine winter to speak of. It’s pretty trendy.

Sure, I could easily lie to you Express subscribers, as I usually do, but I’m just not cut out for full Adirondack winters anymore. Anymore, who am I kidding? I spent my formative winters in Baldwinsville, where white-outs and 30” snow storms were a daily occurrence. Lake Ontario may be a great lake, but it constantly tried to kill us with legendary winter tantrums. I walked two miles from 47 Artillery Lane to B’ville High in knee deep snow wearing nothing but my black high-top Keds. We were so poor, people from church would run over animals in front of our house so we’d have food to eat. Beggars gave us money. It was so cold in winter, we pulled everything outta the freezer and huddled inside to keep warm. It was so cold that when we parked the sled, we either had to plug in the dogs, or keep them running in place. I could go on ad nauseum, but you get the idea. Unless you can riff like Paul Case and wrangle gigs in the Florida Keys, winter sucks.

Wanna hear something funny? (This is a rhetorical question.) I actually enjoy shoveling snow. Sure the gratification level is directly proportional to the frequency and rate of snow accumulation, but at least the short term accomplishments are glaringly conspicuous. Plus, due to the low probability of poking out your eye, there are no manufacturer cautionary stickers warning you to avoid using alcoholic beverages when operating a snow shovel. Apparently, using a snow shovel is no where near as dangerous as climbing a step ladder, which according to their multitudinous international orange stickers, is deadlier than caressing black mambas. Okay, you can slip on ice and fracture your skull, have a heart attack, hypothermiate, incur frostbite and encase your beard and mustache in frozen mucous, but come on, all that stuff can happen exiting the Tow Bar on a frosty February night in beautiful downtown Old Ferge. Every scintillating endeavor has inherent risks. Is the Tow Bar in February not worth the risks? (Another rhetorical question.)

It was so cold in B’ville during the Cold War, the Ruskies started stockpiling weapons grade hot chocolate. It was so cold, people with traffic tickets plead guilty and begged for the electric chair. I’m not making these up. And now looms the prospect of another prolonged Adirondack winter. Frankly, I’m getting the bloody-H outta Inlet. Look, I was bullied as a kid, so sticks and stones will break my bones, but names will never hurt me. Call me a wimp, I don’t care. I’m gonna be a warm wimp. So, what are you? (Disarming, anti-bullying rhetorical question.) The fact is, there are disturbing numbers of “locals” who are coming over to the “cyclical” side. I’m not naming names, you know who you are, but the faster the local populous matures, the more I see heading south to avoid OMAW, aka, Old Man Adirondack Winter. Most of these turncoats use golf as an excuse for abandoning their snowbound homeland for sun-drenched, palm-lined fairways. Hey, aren’t we supposed to become smarter with age? (Just nod rhetorically.)

Soon it will be so cold around here, instead of yelling freeze, local police will just yell, “Go outside!” and hitchhikers will be holding up pictures of thumbs. As I stated earlier, I have nothing if not admiration for locals who hang out all winter. Many pass the time riding atop three feet of frozen precipitation on their noisy, smelly snowmobiles. They are speedy machines and I suppose playing around snowmobiles is similar to working the flight deck of a Navy aircraft carrier. There’s just something about ear shattering, internal combustion engines and chewable, pure carbon monoxide smog in the morning. Ah, the pristine ADK winter. And, did I mention snowmobiling is best when its butt numbing cold and fresh powder is packing up both of your nostrils? (Anyone who answered should be ashamed.) I’ve been in the Adirondacks when it was so cold, I tried to take the garbage out and it wouldn’t go. It was so cold that if the thermometer was a little longer, we would’ve all been goners.

There’ll be important things I’ll miss enough to come back occasionally during the exigent Adirondack winter. First and foremost, our home-grown friends who actually enjoy the ADK dark days. Sure, they have to make a living, raise families, be good citizens, and contribute immeasurable value to their communities. They can’t just pull out when the going gets tough like the rest of us migratory, pension sucking, no account cyclicals. They’re the salt of the earth and my hats off to them, as long as the temperature’s above 65 degrees Fahrenheit. I have to come back for more of Ted Riehle’s Newfoundland moose sirloin. Man, it was wonderful discovering that marsh mules are good for something besides promoting local retail sales. Then there’s those friendly public houses and restaurants that sustain Adirondackers year-round. Thanks for the legendary cod burger, Larry. Thanks for the spicy Italian sausage and veal flavored gelato, Frankie. Thanks for the spiced shrimp, Slicker’s; the Pastabilities, Tap Room; John Wright’s farewell tour, Big Moose Inn; rock’n with Paul Case all summer, and on and on it goes.

It’s almost enough to make me wanna stay all winter. But a man’s got to know his limitations. Thanks, Dirty Harry.