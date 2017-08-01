The Great Adirondack BBQ Festival took place July 28 and 29 during a great sunny weekend in Old Forge. Many competitors lined up along the field on North Street competing to make the tastiest barbecue for great cash prizes.
Photos by LAURA RUBYOR
Cowboy BBQ is a favorite place to fill your belly at this year’s event.
Lindsey Castle pours drinks for the adults.
Garrett, Danielle, Aaron and John Swick enjoy the delicious barbecue with Dan, Eliana and Tessa Rudd.
Benny’s Ice Cream is a favorite in Old Forge. Here Benny Cohen serves up a cone.
Kevin Smith opens the grill to check on the delicious food.
Diana Lozier with Dino Polsinelli sitting enjoying the nice warm sunshine.
Amy and Laura Marlowe sell LuLaRoe fashion in the sun.
Jessica Baratta was selling and modeling LipSense long lasting lipstick.
Emma Richardson helps hydrate visitors with fresh squeezed lemonade of all flavors.
Anna McNamar and Mike Burke sell wristbands for the event.
The Adirondack Express - newspaper of the Old Forge Region and your best source for local news and information. Editorial Policy - The Adirondack Express accepts signed letters from readers and reserves the right to reject any advertisement, letter or news copy. Copyright Policy - The Adirondack Express retains all copyright ownership of advertisements created by its staff members. Advertising Claims - The Adirondack Express does not guarantee the accuracy of any claim made by any advertiser. Advertising Rates - Available on request.