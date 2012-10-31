The Stillwater Reservoir, 10 miles long and a mile wide, is the largest man-made lake in New York State, and one of the most beautiful and remote bodies of water in the Adirondacks. Visitors and residents 11 years ago had a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see and to walk on the bottom of the lake when it was drained so the dam could be repaired.

For Carol Shaver Fox, a sixth-generation member of two of the earliest residents of the Stillwater area, the summer of 2001 offered her, and husband Jim, an opportunity to explore and to search for the original foundations of Carol’s families’ camps before water covered them. While they were searching they stumbled upon the history of the dam itself. The dam under repair that summer was not the original; that distinction belongs to a wooden dam constructed in the 1850s to create a flow for logs. For the Foxes, finding the old wood and log dam foundation in the shadow of newer massive engineering fetes standing exposed for the first time since 1924, was like having a foot in two different centuries.

The original dam was replaced in 1886 and a concrete dam was put in place in 1894, followed by a new concrete construction in 1924. That project has been preserved in photographs by the postcard photographer Henry Beach and kept on file at the Town of Webb Historical Association.

The Stillwater Reservoir (also called Beaver River Flow) is one of the great scenic wonders of the Central Adirondacks. There are two historic settlements on the Reservoir-Stillwater and Beaver River. Two primitive roads reach Stillwater where there is a hotel, boat livery, restaurant and shop, some 35 cottages and only a handful of year-round residents. Beaver River, one mile square and completely surrounded by State lands, is reachable only by water, foot or snowmobile. It lost road access when the 1924 dam set a new water level. Beaver River is on the old rail line that operated from 1892 to 1965. The settlement comprises about 100 camps and the Norridgewock Hotel complex.

There have been many feature stories about the Stillwater area, about how remote it is, how beautiful, how cold it gets and how few people have lived and do live there. Still these few people have given the area its recorded history and their heritage has kept a handful of families there for generations.