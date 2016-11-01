The Inlet Halloween Parade was fast and fun, children and their families gathered at the Inlet Community Church parking lot for the parade and walked the streets with laughter. The Inlet Fire Hall was splendid spooky scene as the Halloween costume contest began. Decorations of ghosts and carved pumpkins along with, pizza, cookies, and apple cider made for another happy Halloween celebration in Inlet.
Photos by CATHY BOWSHER
The Inlet Halloween Parade is another successful spooky seen
The Inlet Halloween Parade was fast and fun, children and their families gathered at the Inlet Community Church parking lot for the parade and walked the streets with laughter. The Inlet Fire Hall was splendid spooky scene as the Halloween costume contest began. Decorations of ghosts and carved pumpkins along with, pizza, cookies, and apple cider made for another happy Halloween celebration in Inlet.