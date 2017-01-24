by Joan Herrmann

Whereiwander… Mysterious, magical and mystical are some of the adjectives we use when describing owls. Owls; barred, great horned, Eastern screech, Northern saw-whet, great gray, boreal, and snowy, are some of the owl species that can be seen in the Adirondacks or within a reasonable day trip. Their camouflage and habits usually make them elusive and perhaps more sought after for birders, photographers and nature lovers. However, the more we learn about them and their habits, the more likely becomes the opportunity of actually seeing one.

A few years ago I spent weeks seeking to photograph a barred owl. Several friends were helping me also. When I responded to a sighting I was either too late or something or someone had frightened it away. I was up and out looking by five in the morning and stayed up late into the night listening. I found a dead barred owl in the road, which I thought may have been hit by a car. When I looked at it more closely I found it was missing body parts. It was probably the prey of a larger raptor, perhaps a great horned owl or a red tailed hawk. When I finally gave up looking, and decided to concentrate on something other than the barred owl, that was the day I found one, in my own backyard. It had come into our bird feeding area and had captured and eaten a dark-eyed junco. It stayed in our yard for three days. I put a camouflaged tent on our upper balcony. This way I was able to get a number of photos of the barred owl without disturbing it. I occasionally use this same tent when I am photographing the Eastern bluebirds which use nest boxes in our meadow.

The more I learn about owls the easier it becomes to find and photograph them, they are truly fascinating birds. Owls have huge, highly developed ears arranged asymmetrically (one ear higher than the other) on their head. They can hear potential prey, like a mouse rustling in grass or scurrying under leaves or snow, with their flattened facial disks which reflect sound to their ears. This is similar to a satellite disk bringing information to our TVs. I watched a snowy owl, sitting on the top of a telephone pole, turning its head, triangulating on the sound of a vole under at least a foot of snow. It flew to the spot, reached into the snow, with its talons and brought up the prey. It returned to the pole and transferred it to its mouth, and swallowed it, head first, whole.

An owl uses its sight and sound to the maximum. An owl can see as well as a human in daylight but probably a hundred times better in dim light. Owls have large eyes that are positioned in front of their face, whereas most birds have eyes on either side of their head. The advantage of their eye placement is that they have overlapping field of view and greater perception, just like we do when we use binoculars. Their eyes are immobile and to see from side to side they need to move their head. That isn’t a problem because they have extra vertebrae in their neck, which permits them to rotate their head about 270 degrees in both directions.

Owls fly without making a sound. Their soft, velvety feathers absorb high frequency sound and the edges of the primary feathers are serrated to muffle sound as the wings pass through the air. Even their legs and feet are feathered, allowing even the talons to create a soundless approach.

Owl’s feet are wide spread and have a movable outer toe which helps to keeping wiggly prey from escaping. A great horned owl’s talons are so enormous, they enable it to take very large prey such as muskrat, opossum, skunk, rabbit and even grey fox.

The camouflaging feathers of owls both streaked and barred blend with tree bark. They normally appear round in shape but when disturbed they can elongate their bodies giving themselves even more camouflage and blending into tree trunks.

Owls are nocturnal and a few are also crepuscular (hunting at dawn, dusk or on overcast days) such as short-eared, snowy and barred. Nocturnal owls roost during the day, usually in dense conifers or in scrubby honey-suckle tangles to avoid being harassed by blue jays and crows. Some species use tree cavities, other will use an owl nesting box, and some roost in barns or on roof tops.

Owls swallow prey whole and digest it for 6 to 10 hours, depending on the species, then regurgitate the undigested parts, such a bones, hair, teeth, and nails within a pellet. The prey’s hair forms a compact pellet around the bones, and other sharp parts, this eliminates harm to owl’s organs as it coughs it up. Owl pellets found on the ground under a roost site can be collected. They are clean, odorless and not dangerous to handle, but I prefer to wear gloves. The pellets can be taken apart to see what the owl has eaten.

The sounds made by owls are all quite different. From the “tooting” sound made by a tiny Northern Saw-whet owl to the raucous, caterwauling made during the courtship of barred owls. Barred owls also make a memorable “Who, who cooks for you? Who cooks for you all?” sound, which is easy to mimic. Eastern screech owls make a descending whinny which is followed by a long whistled trill. And the great horned owl makes it ho-hoo-hoo-hoododo-hoooo-hoo sound.

As with all raptors the female owl is larger than the male. Barred and great horned owls make their nests in the vacant nests of hawks and crows. I was able to photograph a nesting great horned owl at Sterling Nature Center in Sterling, New York last spring, in a vacant, great blue heron nest. As the migrating herons returned to the heronry, they began their courtship and nested without any apparent fear of their raptor neighbor. Eastern screech and northern saw-whet owls nest in tree cavities or nesting boxes.

While hiking, snowshoeing or cross country skiing keep your eyes open for “whitewash” on tree bark. Whitewash is owl excrement and a sign of a roosting owl. The whitewash is very white, thick and cakey, and may resemble pine sap. If you are lucky there may even be a few pellets on the ground.