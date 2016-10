Photos submitted

The Old Forge Library held its annual costume party on Friday, Oct. 28. Over 90 people attended and 46 ghouls, goblins and strawberries competed.

The judges were Louise Watson and Donna Zuckert and competition was fierce. Beverly Meeker helped with the craft items. Jennifer Hartsig documented the participants. Izzie Worthen took photos and many people brought refreshments including Beverly Meeker, Beth Pashley, Louisette Lecours, Meaghan Foley and Donna Myers.