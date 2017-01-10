Photo submitted

Snowmobilers have found their way back to the Little Fox.

By Amanda DeShaw

For the Express

After being vacant for almost five years, The Way Back Inn restaurant located on Big Moose Road is open for business and has taken back its original name: The Little Fox, and it has a new owner.

The restaurant officially opened its doors to the public just before the new year on Dec. 30. The Little Fox offers food described as “fresh higher-end homemade tavern food,” said new owner, Beth Kellogg. She said that she wants to provide not just fresh food, but also to locally source what she is able.

“I’ve looked at what everyone else in the area is doing and I would like to do something different,” said Kellogg.

Kellogg isn’t new to the area as she spent her summers growing up in Big Moose and even described her childhood as “being The Little Fox.” It has been approximately 30 years since the building held that name.

“There are plans to expand the business in the future by having clam bakes and hosting special parties in the pole barn once we are settled,” said Kellogg.

The Little Fox also offers four rooms, which are located in the same building, for rent on a nightly or seasonal basis. The Little Fox has busy since opening, according to Kellogg.

When asked to describe The Little Fox, Kellogg said she wants the space to be warm and comfortable to give people the opportunity to catch a game and spend time at the great bar they have to offer.

Kellogg encouraged the public check for operating hours in advertisements in the paper and via Facebook as well as for updates as the business begins to grow.