Ann Pember will be teaching “The Magic of Painting on Smooth Surfaces in Watercolor with Ann Pember” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at View.

Ann Pember earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1968 from the Massachusetts College of Art & Design. Pember’s paintings often have a close focus and employ dramatic lighting. They have been included in more than 265 national juried exhibitions, including those of the American Watercolor Society, Rocky Mountain National, and Watercolor USA, and they have won more than 70 awards. Her work has been featured in more than 45 books and publications, including six of the popular Splash books by North Light Books.

She has been teaching painting workshops since 1988 and has been invited to act as juror of numerous national exhibitions and online shows. Ann welcomes visits to her studio, Water Edge Studio at 14 Water Edge Road, Keeseville, by appointment. She can be reached via email at [email protected] and her website is www.annpember.com.

For more information about View programming, visit www.ViewArts.org.