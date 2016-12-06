Photos by Cathy Bowsher
The Old Forge Ballet Company held its performance of the Nutcracker at the Strand Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 3. The annual presentation of the Nutcracker is an Old Forge tradition and instructors, Sue Anne Lorenz-Wallace and her sister Linda Lorenz LaDue worked hard to prepare their students for the magical night. The standing ovation at the end of the show was well earned.
Laurie Waranis has been with the Old Forge Ballet Company since 1991. She is getting ready for the show.
Caitlin Russell is a Sugar Plum Fairy in the Nutcracker and has been dancing for the Old Forge Ballet Company for 10 years.
Nicholas Olsen has been dancing for four years and is a cavalier in the Nutcracker, just one many character roles in the show.
Linda Lorenz LaDue and stage hand, Dawson Dunn go over a few stage cues before the show.
Sarah Beck has been dancing for nine years and is dancing as a fairy, guest, and an Indian princess, in the Nutcracker.
Sue Ann Lorenz-Wallace and Jen Dunn do some last minute adjustments.
Barry Pratt, from the Little Theatre of Watertown, will be conducting the lights during the show.
Don Allington, from the Little Theatre of Watertown, will be running the sound board for the show.
Karen Beck mends her daughter Sarah Beck’s costume.
Mary Jane Lasher has been dancing for seven years, she is in the opening dance scene, only one of many scenes that Lasher performs in the Nutcracker.
Doug Masters has been dancing for six to seven years. He is the Drosselmeyer (magician) in the Nutcracker. Masters affectionately calls his position, the Oscar Meyers man.