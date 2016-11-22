By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

Students from the Old Forge Ballet Company held their first dress rehearsal on stage at the Strand Theatre on Saturday to prepare for their annual presentation of the Nutcracker. The opening of the production is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 on the Strand Theatre’s center stage.

The theater room was dim and lit with only a few stage lights. The dancers practiced their adagios (slow movements with ease) and their assembles (a jump move that lands on two feet) under the direction of the Old Forge Ballet founders Sue Anne Lorenz-Wallace and her sister Linda Lorenz LaDue, “Both my sister and I have been teaching for well over 30 years and dance, it’s kind of a calling in a way. I tell my students that if you really want to do it, there will be a place for you,” said Linda Lorenz LaDue.

According to Sue Anne, the show has been running at the Strand for over 20 years, “We have been running this show forever it seems. A very long time, dance is ageless” said Sue Anne.

The magical production of the classic Christmas ballet originated from,”The Nutcracker and the King of Mice,” a book written by Ernst Theodor Wilhelm Hoffmann. The time-honored story has since been conceptualized into the well known ballet of today, “Dance is life,” said Sue Anne about the production.

The Nutcracker is about a young German girl named Clara Stahlbaum who is given a gift of a wooden nutcracker by her grandfather. Her brother Fritz breaks her gift and she is saddened and falls asleep.

Clara is abruptly awakened by the sounds of the Christmas Tree growing into an enormous size. Her broken nutcracker comes to life and large human sized mice scamper around the room. To Clara’s surprise, her brother’s toy soldiers have also come to life and a ferocious choreographed battle breaks out between the Nutcracker Prince and the nasty Mouse King. Clara helps the nutcracker defeat the Mouse King and she and her prince run away to a kingdom of toys and happiness.

Join the Old Forge Ballet for this holiday favorite.

Questions may be directed to Sue Ann Lorenz-Wallace or Linda Lorenz LaDue at, oldforgeballet@roadrunner.com