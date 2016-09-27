This year’s walk will take place from 3:15-5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Prizes will be awarded for the most money donated for sponsorship there will be an individual prize and group prize. There will be a pizza party celebration for all participants at the end of the walk. Come out and walk with the library elves Jingle Belle and Snowflake to support your library.

Participants will walk three miles (total) from the library to Thendara and back. Shuttle back to the library will be provided for those choosing to walk one way.

Pick up pledge sheets at the library prior to the walk and ask your friends and neighbors to support you in your support of the library or come just to walk. No pledge is too small to participate. Funds from the Elf Walk will help sponsor the Adirondack Storytelling Festival to be held July 2017.